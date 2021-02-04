FlypMe (FYP) Market Capitalization Achieves $821,548.79

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. FlypMe has a total market cap of $821,548.79 and $10,505.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FlypMe has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. One FlypMe token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00066631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $476.97 or 0.01282893 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00053686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,097.68 or 0.05642091 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00042411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017087 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000173 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

