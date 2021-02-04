FOAM Price Tops $0.0260 on Major Exchanges (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last week, FOAM has traded up 14% against the dollar. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $28,147.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00063920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.41 or 0.01214321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00049229 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00041382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.91 or 0.04578687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00020189 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,198,485 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

