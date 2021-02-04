Folder Protocol (FOL) Trading Up 48.5% Over Last Week

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.99 million and $18.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folder Protocol token can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002792 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 48.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00054680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00152079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00088197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00065099 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.43 or 0.00239949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00041730 BTC.

Folder Protocol Token Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,835,621 tokens. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com. Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io.

Folder Protocol Token Trading

Folder Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

