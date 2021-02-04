Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Trimmed by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364,884 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 118,927 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

NYSE:F opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

