FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FORM stock traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.91. 583,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,095. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $50.57.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FORM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $225,239.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $546,698.88. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.