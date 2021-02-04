FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Cowen

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.40% from the stock’s current price.

FORM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of FORM stock opened at $42.59 on Thursday. FormFactor has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $50.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $546,698.88. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $225,239.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 271.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 20.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.