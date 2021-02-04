Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FWONK. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

FWONK stock opened at $43.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.97. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.12 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the third quarter worth $233,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Formula One Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.