FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) Trading Up 1.2%

FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.36 and last traded at $31.11. Approximately 11,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF (BATS:FFHG) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,746,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,589 shares during the quarter. FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in FormulaFolios Hedged Growth ETF were worth $42,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

