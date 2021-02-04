Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Receives $27.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

FSUGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of FSUGY stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fortescue Metals Group has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $40.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

