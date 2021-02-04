Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-685 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $670.64 million.Fortinet also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.75 EPS.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $6.07 on Thursday, reaching $156.99. 1,945,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,829. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.22. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $157.07.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Fortinet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.00.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,179,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,130,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,057,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $783,699.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,968 shares of company stock worth $5,621,054. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

