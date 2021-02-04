Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.37-1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42. Fortive also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.56-0.60 EPS.

FTV traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $66.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,336,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,789. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.87. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.80.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,339,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

