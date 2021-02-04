Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) had its target price raised by Barclays from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $23.16 on Monday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winning Points Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.