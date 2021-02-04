Fortuna (FOTA) One Day Volume Tops $51,841.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Fortuna token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Fortuna has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. Fortuna has a market cap of $510,952.78 and $51,841.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00063971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.14 or 0.01143197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00049307 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00041410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.07 or 0.04547453 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015640 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00020366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna (CRYPTO:FOTA) is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota.

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

