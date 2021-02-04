Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 882 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 100.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Truist decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $208.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.45. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

