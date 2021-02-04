Foster & Motley Inc. Boosts Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 79.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

STT stock opened at $71.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.08. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

