Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 11,098 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,684,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD opened at $62.56 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.57.

