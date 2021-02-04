Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 11,298 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $34.84 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

