Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 1,848 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Whirlpool by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $191.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.30. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $214.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

