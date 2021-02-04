Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 7,585 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Chevron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.43. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist Securiti dropped their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.