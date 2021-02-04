Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stock Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $67.46 on Thursday. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $234,192.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,886. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 38,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $2,660,255.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $687,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

