Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,408 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 51,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 191,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,158 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $31.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $32.82. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

