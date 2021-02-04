Foster & Motley Inc. Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,342,893,000 after acquiring an additional 869,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,054 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,905,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,547,000 after acquiring an additional 198,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,660,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,555,000 after acquiring an additional 282,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.78 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.37 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.33.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

