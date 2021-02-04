Foster & Motley Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,726 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 54,695.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $640.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on VSH. Bank of America cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

