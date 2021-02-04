Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 793 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXST. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $544,104.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,753,340.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,283,547 in the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $123.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.01. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.12.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.73. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

