Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.57 and last traded at $22.66. Approximately 10,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 90,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. CWM LLC owned about 0.09% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

