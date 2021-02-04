Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) vs. Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Critical Comparison

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Mining and Eldorado Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eldorado Gold $617.80 million 3.29 $80.59 million $0.04 290.75

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.7% of Eldorado Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Franklin Mining has a beta of -1.57, meaning that its share price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Mining and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Eldorado Gold 18.40% 3.76% 2.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Franklin Mining and Eldorado Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Eldorado Gold 2 3 5 0 2.30

Eldorado Gold has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 26.83%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Franklin Mining on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Mining

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It operates five mines: Kisladag and Efemcukuru located in western Turkey, Lamaque in Canada, and Olympias and Stratoni located in northern Greece. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

