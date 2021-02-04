Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America raised Franklin Resources from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.84.

BEN opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $28.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

