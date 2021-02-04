Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BEN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.84.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

