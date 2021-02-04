Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after buying an additional 877,870 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after buying an additional 816,488 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,281,000 after acquiring an additional 813,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 123.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,763,000 after acquiring an additional 753,285 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.69.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

