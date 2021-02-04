Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 60 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,036 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 68,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 228,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP opened at $204.36 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

