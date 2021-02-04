Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Shares of FI opened at $2.95 on Monday. Frank’s International has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $667.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,427 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frank’s International in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,504,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 199,915 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 471,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 729,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 209,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

