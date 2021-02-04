freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) Given a €22.30 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.30 ($26.24) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FNTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) price target on shares of freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.62 ($24.26).

Shares of FRA:FNTN opened at €18.57 ($21.85) on Wednesday. freenet AG has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.04.

About freenet AG (FNTN.F)

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

