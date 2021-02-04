Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.05

Shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.05 and last traded at $43.74, with a volume of 1136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.71.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -68.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 19,700 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $726,733.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 317,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,708,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,593.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,883,348.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,782 shares of company stock worth $6,477,944 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 630.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 153.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 55,093 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,828,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.