Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FME. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.10 ($60.12) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €72.61 ($85.42).

Shares of FME stock traded down €0.64 ($0.75) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €57.30 ($67.41). The stock had a trading volume of 2,891,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €53.50 ($62.94) and a one year high of €81.10 ($95.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €70.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

