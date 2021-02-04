Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) Shares Gap Down to $3,255.00

Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3,255.00, but opened at $3,125.00. Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) shares last traded at $3,210.00, with a volume of 64,049 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,184.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,596.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.23.

About Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.