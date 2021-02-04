FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Update

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the December 31st total of 85,100 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FRP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Get FRP alerts:

FRPH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.70. 249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,750. FRP has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $420.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 58.13% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter.

In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,915 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $129,338.55. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 2,160 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at $837,335.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,735 shares of company stock worth $392,768 over the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of FRP by 38.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FRP by 502.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of FRP in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of FRP by 63.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of FRP in the second quarter worth about $377,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.