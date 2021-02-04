FujiCoin (FJC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $18.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. One FujiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. FujiCoin has a market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $18.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FujiCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,210.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,643.40 or 0.04416460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00400856 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.53 or 0.01154307 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.52 or 0.00482431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00402444 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00243323 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00020813 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FJC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,252,693,225 coins. FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FujiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.