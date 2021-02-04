Fund V. L.P. Omega Sells 10,334 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 10,334 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $345,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MORF stock opened at $38.57 on Thursday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $38.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MORF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.