Fundamental Research Boosts Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Price Target to C$0.42

Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from C$0.32 to C$0.42 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 250.00% from the company’s current price.

Shares of CVE BHT traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.12. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,592. The firm has a market cap of C$19.73 million and a PE ratio of -3.53. Braveheart Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 270.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

