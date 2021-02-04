Fundamental Research Increases Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) Price Target to C$10.07

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from C$9.80 to C$10.07 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.89.

Shares of TSE TF traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.85. 75,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,599. Timbercreek Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.91 and a 52 week high of C$10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 70.69, a current ratio of 71.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$715.85 million and a PE ratio of 15.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.44.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) (TSE:TF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial Corp. will post 0.6967889 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO) news, Director Ugo Bizzarri sold 21,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.76, for a total value of C$186,064.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,015.70.

About Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF.TO)

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

