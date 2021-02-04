FY2020 EPS Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Raised by Analyst

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.77.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $92.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $95.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

