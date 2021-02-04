FY2020 EPS Estimates for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 31st. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $1.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$18.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.67.

CAS opened at C$16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85. Cascades Inc. has a 52-week low of C$9.94 and a 52-week high of C$17.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.98.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.