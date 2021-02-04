FY2020 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) Increased by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB decreased their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.45.

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) stock opened at C$13.77 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of C$5.52 and a 52 week high of C$19.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.66. The firm has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Centerra Gold Inc. (CG.TO) (TSE:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$686.49 million during the quarter.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

