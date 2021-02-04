FY2020 EPS Estimates for eBay Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of eBay in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the e-commerce company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for eBay’s FY2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.96.

eBay stock opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average is $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. eBay has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 9.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $523,208,000 after buying an additional 876,790 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 280.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $506,319,000 after buying an additional 7,160,659 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 7.0% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 589,663 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $395,934,000 after purchasing an additional 470,661 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,008,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $260,957,000 after purchasing an additional 195,133 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock worth $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

