FY2020 EPS Estimates for Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Reduced by Analyst

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavour Silver in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.98.

EXK opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $763.39 million, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Endeavour Silver by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

