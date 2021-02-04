FY2021 Earnings Estimate for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Issued By DA Davidson

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

MOFG opened at $26.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $426.38 million, a P/E ratio of 126.15 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

In related news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 153.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. 56.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

