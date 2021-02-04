FY2021 Earnings Estimate for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SFBS)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.48 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.72. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SFBS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.50. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $21.76 and a one year high of $45.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO G. Carlton Barker sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $201,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,884 shares of company stock worth $2,203,491. 10.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

