FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Cambridge Bancorp Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.39. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

CATC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $74.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.51. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $78.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $4,716,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 4.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $84,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $28,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

