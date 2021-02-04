FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Colgate-Palmolive Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Colgate-Palmolive in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will earn $3.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on CL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.91.

CL stock opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average is $80.22. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 260,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $591,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 16,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $1,377,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,649,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,022 shares of company stock valued at $7,699,482 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.