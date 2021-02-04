FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

CMWAY opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 0.98. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $67.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services and Corporate Centre.

